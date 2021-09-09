JOBS: Hundreds of employment opportunities coming to Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania

Here is a list of some of the companies hiring across our area

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With federal unemployment benefits ending this week, many people are wondering what they are going to do to make ends meet and pay their bills.

Multiple companies are in the process of bringing hundreds of jobs to residents across Central and Northeast Pennsylvania.

As mentioned earlier this week, Home Depot is opening roughly 300 new positions at its distribution center located in Pittston Township.

Photo provided courtesy of Home Depot

The Home Depot states that the jobs offer consistent schedules, competitive pay, and opportunities for advancement.

Those looking to apply can do so by visiting careers.homedepot.com.

A release from Chewy states they will be adding more than 1,600 positions to their fulfillment centers located in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, and Archbald.

Chewy’s statement says their positions offer shift differential and “an earnings potential of up to $20.00 per hour in Wilkes-Barre, and up to $21.00 per hour in Archbald.”

Those interested can visit Chewy’s website.

ASM Global Wilkes-Barre/Mohegan Sun Arena Casey Plaza announced a multitude of full-time and part-time employment opportunities in it’s newsletter sent out Thursday including concession workers, parking attendants, chefs and bartenders. A list of employment opportunities can be found on their website.

Finally, Governor Tom Wolf announced on Wednesday that Chance Aluminum Corp will open a new manufacturing facility in Williamsport, potentially creating over 100 new jobs over the next several years.

The new facility will replace the previous JW Aluminum facility, that had previously closed.

When the facility opens, those interested in positions should visit Chance Aluminum’s website (which is under construction at the time of this article).