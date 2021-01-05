Hundreds of gallons of fuel leak from home in Luzerne County

CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hundreds of gallons of fuel oil have spilled into a storm water runoff area.



Courtesy: Mocanaqua Volunteer Fire Company

Around noon on Tuesday multiple crews responded to the Lily Lake section of Conyngham Township for a hazardous materials incident. A caller told dispatchers that fuel oil was coming up out of the ground.

Upon arrival, responders saw approximately 200 gallons of fuel oil that was running from a home to the storm water runoff area. Crews began damming and diking efforts to contain the fuel from flowing into a creek close by. To further contain the spill, crews also put down absorbent pads.

The scene and source of leak was turned over to the Department of Environmental Protection.