Hundreds Line Up For Food Distribution in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Friends of the Poor held their annual Christmas food basket distribution Thursday in Scranton.

Volunteers bagged up enough food to help 1,800 families this holiday season.

Organizers say there is a growing need in our community and consider what they do a hand up and not a handout.

Many of the recipients are older people living on fixed incomes, some who lost their jobs and others who are employed but are not making enough money to make ends meet.

Reporter Mark Hiller spoke with those braving the cold for some holiday help and will have their stories tonight on Eyewitness News at 6pm.