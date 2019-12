Montage Mountain expects to see more than 1,000 skiers and snowboarders the day after Christmas (Photo: Cody Butler)

MONTAGE MOUNTAIN, LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. – The unofficial start to the ski season is expected to kick-off with hundreds hitting the slopes on Montage Mountain.

Montage officials say they are expecting more than 1,000 skiers and snowboarders the day after Christmas.

