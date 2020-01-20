Hundreds Come Together for MLK Breakfast

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Today hundreds gathered at East Stroudsburg University to celebrate the legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.

The 23rd Annual Martin Luther King Junior Breakfast was held Monday morning.

It’s is a symbolic event with art, music, and speakers held in the Mattioli Recreation Center on the university’s campus.



There are also a number of awards and scholarships awarded at the ceremony.

And it is one of the largest programs held in the area that honors Doctor King.



The university says they take pride in bringing so many together through one event.

“It’s just amazing that the community and the university come out to celebrate MLK Jr. and everything that he stood for.” Said Marcia Welsh, President of ESU.

Ken Gustafson, is a community volunteer and is part of the MLK Planning Committee. “It brings people together. It brings the community together. And this years theme is he who is the void of forgiveness is the void of the power to love.”

ESU continues the celebration on February 6th with their day of service.