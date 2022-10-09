SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WOYU) — In Lackawanna County, hundreds of people turned out for the 25 Annual Steamtown Marathon in the Electric City.

An exciting day as the event had taken some time off due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. All the money raised benefits the Saint Joseph’s Center in Scranton.

“We actually grew up putting this maraton on so we’re working to try and get more and more people involved and younger people, and we were successful in that this year in getting some other new volunteers, but in order for us to keep this going, we need to get other people in the community involved in the race,” said Bill King, the Race Director of the Steamtown Marathon.

Since 1996, the Steamtown Marathon has raised more than $2M this year and they are hoping to raise about $50K.