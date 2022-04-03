SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — Rain and some snow didn’t stop hundreds of runners from participating in the Scranton half marathon. The race made a return for the first time in April, since 2019.

More than a thousand runners lined providence road in the 9th annual Scranton half marathon.

“It’s an exciting feeling to get back out here to come with my friends, to join other runners. It’s a great feeling,” said Pamela Burke, Hazle Township.

Pamela Burke has been running this race since it started in 2014.

“The best part is honestly in my opinion finishing on the track. Other than that the course is relatively flat there are a few hills,” said Burke.

“I love going back to the heritage trail. The heritage trail is probably the best part. It’s just old stomping grounds. Running for the university,” said Eric Barlett, Scranton.

Eric bartlett set a goal of one hour, 25 minutes or below.

cowbells, cheering, signs, and rainy weather are helping push the runners to the finish.

“Excited for the rain! I’m excited for a little bit of a challenge right now. It does not make it too easy for anybody,” Barlett said.

Berwick native and Dunmore resident Dylan Gearinger crossed the finish line first with a time of an hour five minutes and 17 seconds.

“I mean it was great! Every race you enter the goal is to obviously win and it always feels good to get it done,” said Dylan Gearinger, Scranton, half marathon winner.

This is Gearinger’s first Scranton half marathon. He tells Eyewitness News he held the lead for the last nine miles.

“Once I got to the fourth mile we started to get into the downhill sections, I felt pretty good about sort of you know, holding it to the end,” said Gearinger.

$5200 worth of prizes were handed out at Sunday’s race. The prize for first place male and female is $1000.