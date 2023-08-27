LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Penn State Wilkes-Barre Campus was roaring Sunday for the 37th Annual Hayfield Summer Arts Festival. Hundreds of people showed up to enjoy more than 150 artisans, performers, and food vendors.

The arts festival featured entertainment for everyone, including a bluegrass show, child-friendly activities, and tours of the historic Hayfield House.

“I think it’s great for the community. I mean, it looks like a great turnout again. Local vendors, vendors from afar, it just brings everybody out. You know, buy local, handmade, love it,” said attendee April King.

The arts at Hayfield accepted a $2 donation from attendees.

The donations, in part, go toward ongoing restoration projects at the Hayfield House and support other art enrichment events on campus.