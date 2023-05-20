WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Another festival attracted hundreds Saturday in downtown Wilkes-Barre with day three of the Fine Arts Fiesta.

The gloomy overcast did not stop people from checking out the fiesta and everything that the area has to offer.

There was food, there was music, and of course, art.

Many gathered to watch the performances and admire the artwork that people from around the area created.

Those that crafted some of the pieces and those who helped put the event together were proud Saturday.

“I made a carousel, a mermaid, and llamas. It took a while because I had to hand stitch them by hand,” said Megan Howanitz from Shickshinny

“What a beautiful third day it is. We’re so blessed to be in the center of Wilkes-Barre. People roaming and walking the square,” added David Kerr the board of directors for the Fine Arts Fiesta.

If you didn’t catch any of the 67th annual Fine Arts Fiesta, fear not.

The fourth and final day is Sunday until 6 p.m.