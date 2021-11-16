Humans Helping Owls: What we can do to save the unique birds

SUMMIT HILL, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Last week a regulation allowing logging of a large portion of the Spotted Owl habitat was reversed.

The Spotted Owl, native to the Northwest, faces another threat from the Barred Owl.

The Barred Owl lives on the East Coast, including in Pennsylvania, but has been expanding into the west and the Spotted Owl’s habitat.

The Spotted Owl is endangered with possibly less than 2,000 left.

Thomas Battle speaks with the Carbon County Environmental Education Center about these birds and how habitat loss is affecting them.

Plus what people can do to help continue to encroach on more species habitats, only on Eyewitness News..