SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— They may capture your heart, but caring for rabbits requires a lot of work; that’s why animal shelters across our region are urging people not to buy them as Easter presents.

Animal advocates at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter and the Lackawanna County Humane Society recommend sticking to chocolate or toy bunnies as gifts for your little ones this Easter.

A sign reads “Every Bunny is Welcome” at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter in South Abington Township.

Each year around Easter, Adoption Coordinator MacKenzie Davidson shares a message for families about these cute and cuddly animals.

When the holiday is over and the novelty wears off, Davidson says many rabbits end up being surrendered to the shelter.

“We go through the same issue when it comes to Halloween during October for black cats, we don’t allow black cats to be adopted out for that time because of the same issue we have with bunnies,” says Davidson.

In January, Griffin Pond rescued nearly 200 rabbits from a hoarding situation in Lackawanna County.

Davidson says it was a massive undertaking for the staff and volunteers.

“We are unbelievably filled. It’s been chaotic here, it’s chaotic everywhere. Every shelter is full, there’s been animals that have had to go down south because we just don’t have room up here for them in any of our shelters,” explained Davidson.

Dozens of rabbits are currently up for adoption at Griffin Pond.

Davidson says adoption is the best route for those who are prepared to take on the responsibility.

“Always adopt, don’t shop. There’s so many animals out there looking for homes at rescues, and shelters and sanctuaries,” added Davidson.

Griffin Pond has placed a hold on rabbit adoptions until after Easter weekend.

They rely on the help of volunteers and the generosity of the public to continue their critical work.

To learn more about Griffin Pond check out their Facebook page or website.