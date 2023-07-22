CONYNGHAM TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say human remains have been found in Conyngham Township.

On July 21, PSP released a missing person report for 50-year-old David M Lamb out of the Locustdale area in Conyngham Township.

Saturday night state police said that human remains have been found in a wooded area of the victim’s home.

State police note because of the nature of the remains and decomposition, a positive ID is pending an autopsy and/or DNA analysis.

