LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police located human remains in a wooded area in Lycoming County.

According to police, the human remains were found near the 2600 block of Lycoming Creek Road and Hays Lane in Loyalsock Township.

Investigators say the investigation is continuing pending the identification of the victim.

We will update you with more information as it is released.