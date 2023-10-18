DREHER TWP., WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives stated human remains have been discovered on a property in Wayne County Wednesday.

According to detectives with the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, investigators executed a search warrant at 95 Peet Road Tuesday after receiving a tip that there may be human remains buried on the property.

Anthropologists on the scene excavating the area confirmed human remains were found.

Detectives believe this may be related to a missing person case from 2012 but they will not be sure until they have identified the body.

As of now, this is an active investigation. 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.