TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, the Lackawanna County Coroner’s Office released information regarding reported police activity in Taylor.

According to the Lackawanna County Coroner, human skeletal remains were discovered around 11:00 a.m. beneath the Route 467 bridge that spans across the Lackawanna County River

The remains are being sent to a forensic anthropologist for further examination and the Taylor Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police Troop R are investigating.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.