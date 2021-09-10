Hughesville Balloonfest takes off once again

HUGHESVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lycoming County’s annual balloon festival returns this weekend with activities both on the ground and in the air.

Rotary clubs across the county have been hosting the event for 15 years, originally it was a way to bring the community together and spread rotary awareness.

The festival has expanded and now it includes vendors, a heavy equipment rodeo, and much more.







The balloon festival was held last year with safety restrictions in place, many of those will remain in effect this weekend.

“We do have signage at all of our gates that basically enter at your own risk. We have someone who brings sanitation for us so we have those readily available. As I’ve said we’re an outdoor event,” said Balloonfest event chair Sandy Spencer.

Balloonfest is held at the Lycoming county fairgrounds in Hughesville. Doors open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., but early birds can catch the hot air balloons taking off around 6:30 am each day.

For more information on Balloonfest you can visit their website.