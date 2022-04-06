HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest.

Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 190 block of Division Street in Hughestown.

Photo Courtsey of Hughestown Borough Police Department

While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material.

33-year-old Christina Ribaudo is charged with manufacturing, delivering, or possessing with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Ribaudo was sent ot Luzerne County Prision in leiu of $50,000 bail.