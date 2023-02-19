JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People from all over gathered Sunday in the heart of Carbon County to cap off an Annual Winter Celebration.

Horse-drawn carriage rides were just part of Winterfest in Jim Thorpe this Presidents’ Day weekend.

A huge crowd converged in downtown to take part in trolley rides, eat some food, and enjoy ice sculptures and ice bars.

Some folks have attended Winterfest for many years, while others were looking forward to take part for the first time.

“Well, basically, the train ride and we see that they have the buggy rides over here so we’re going to give that a try. That looks like fun,” said David Eckroth from Berwick.

The three-day event marked the 30th Annual Jim Thorpe Winterfest. This year’s theme was fire and ice.