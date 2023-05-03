LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lewisburg Borough has announced the Hufnagle Park event venue construction project.

According to the release, Hufagle Park received about $2,500,00 from the PA Department of Community & Economic Development through Community Development Block Grany Funding to improve Hufagle Park.

As stated by Lewisburg Borough the funding is being used in numerous areas to update the park building:

Expand the event space

Update the lighting, sound, and seating

Improve water quality

Increase floodplain storage

Improve accessibility by removing all stairs and ramps

Provide a safe pick-up/drop-off area for pedestrians on Market Street

“The inconvenience of closing the park during 2023 will benefit the Lewisburg Borough and surrounding areas well into the future,” stated Shannon Berkey the Lewis Borough Community Development Grant Manager.

The expected date for this to be completed is December 2023, as stated by officials.

Lewisburg Borough mentions in the release the Hufnagle Park parking lot will also be closed and to be aware of the construction zones south of Market Street and north of St. Louis Street.