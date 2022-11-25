PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A long-time tradition in Plains Township continues this year as the Hudson Model Railroad Club opens its doors to the public for their 2022 Winter Open House.

They club announced it will be accepting visitors starting at 6:00 p.m. Friday. The display will be open until 9:00 p.m. They will also be open this Saturday and Sunday from from noon to 5:00 p.m.

The non-profit club, started in 1980, features a 2,000 square-foot layout complete with trains, vehicles, people, buildings and mountainous terrain.

Below are a list of upcoming open house dates posted to the club’s website:

Friday November 25th, 6pm to 9pm (Steam Engine Theme Show)

Saturday November 26th, 12pm to 5pm

Sunday November 27th, 12pm to 5pm

Saturday December 3rd, 12pm to 5pm

Sunday December 4th, 12pm to 5pm

Saturday December 10th, 12pm to 5pm

Sunday December 11th, 12pm to 5pm

Saturday December 17th, 12pm to 5pm

Sunday December 18th, 12pm to 5pm

Friday December 23rd, 6pm to 9pm (Steam Engine Theme Show)

Friday December 30th, 6pm to 9pm (Steam Engine Theme Show)

Saturday January 7th, 12pm to 5pm

Sunday January 8th, 12pm to 5pm

For more information, visit the Hudson Model Railroad Club’s Facebook page.