SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A northeastern Pennsylvania public charter school is meeting a growing need for hundreds of its students.

Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence Charter School on Scranton’s East Mountain held a dedication ceremony Wednesday morning.

The event recognized a recent expansion project at the charter school which has existed since 2012.





The addition of a lower school on campus is used entirely this school year by fifth through eighth grade students.

Those grades previously shared an existing building on the upper campus with kindergarteners through fourth graders.





The new building with its seven additional classrooms and extra lockers helps provide more space for all 320 students who learn at the school.

