STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monday, the American Red Cross is responding to nearly twice as many large disasters as it did a decade ago.

The American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania needs volunteers to join its Disaster Action Team to respond when people are forced from their homes due to fires, storms, and other disasters.

Disaster specialists work as part of an assigned team to respond to emergencies and provide emotional support, financial assistance, and information to help families begin the process of recovery.

“The need to help during disasters has never been greater. A larger volunteer workforce will enable us to stay ready for the next big disaster even as we focus on one that is already unfolding,” said Jorge Martinez the CEO of the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania.

28, 22 News’ Sydney Kostus will have more from local volunteers in the Poconos and how volunteering with the Red Cross has fulfilled their need to help others.

If you’d like to volunteer or learn more information you can go to the American Red Cross of Greater Pennsylvania website.