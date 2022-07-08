STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Following President Biden signing the executive order some people may be wondering what exactly it is and how it impacts Pennsylvanians.

On Friday, President Biden signed an executive order announcing actions to protect access to abortion and contraception – following last month’s Supreme Court overturning of Roe V. Wade.

But what is an executive order and is it implementing new law?

Eyewitness News reached out to a legal expert about what the presidential document represents.

“This is law that’s on the books and what President Biden is doing with his executive order is directing administration officials to enforce the law in a particular way, in light of the supreme court’s ruling in dobbs,” stated Steven Schwinn, professor at University of Illinois-Chicago School of Law.

Schwinn says the president executes and enforces the current federal law and needs to have legal authority to do it usually through congress.

When it comes to states like Pennsylvania, where abortion is legal – Schwinn believes Biden’s executive order won’t make much of an impact.

“President Biden’s executive order probably won’t have very much effect in those states, where it will have an effect is in states that have clamped down on abortion or outright banned abortion,” explained Schwinn.

Although abortion is currently legal in PA- state senate Republicans pushed a plan Friday that would add language to show the constitution does not guarantee any right relating to abortion or funding of abortions.

Democrats call it an effort to ban abortion – while republicans say it simply gives the legislature the power to determine abortion law.

Eyewitness News spoke to the women’s resources of monroe county who say this bill would impact victims of rape and incest.

“It is extremely uncommon and extremely rare for tax-payer money to be used for abortions. The only time that they would really be used here in the state of pennsylvania for that is in cases of emergency when the pregnant mother is in danger of losing her life, or in cases of rape and incest,” said Lauren Peterson, executive director at Women’s Resources of Monroe County.

If the bill is approved in the house it would then need to be passed through the state legislative again next year. If passed for a second time it would then be added to the ballot for voters to decide on.