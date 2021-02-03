How to watch the big game on WYOU

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Chiefs are headed to Tampa, Florida to face the Buccaneers for the final football game of the season. It’s all happening on Sunday, February 7 and you can watch it all on WYOU.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: WYOU (Channel 22)

Football coverage begins on WYOU with a special edition of PA Live! at 11:30 a.m., followed by Road to the Super Bowl at 12:00 p.m. and Tony Goes to the Super Bowl at 1 p.m.

CBS Sports will explore the past and present of the NFL during The Super Bowl Today on WYOU from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a four-hour celebration. The pregame show will include features which examine Kenny Washington’s re-integration of the NFL in the 1940s, relive Whitney Houston’s memorable National Anthem, look at the ascension of Black quarterbacks in the modern NFL and celebrate women trailblazers in the NFL, as well as honor COVID-19 frontline and essential workers who have helped the nation this past year.

After the game, The Equalizer, a reimagining of the classic series, Oscar nominee and Grammy winner Queen Latifah plays the lead role as Robyn McCall, a former CIA operative who uses her extensive skills to exact justice for those with nowhere else to turn will premiere at 10 p.m. on WYOU.

Eyewitness News at 11 p.m. will follow the series premiere, with a special I-Team Cold Case report from lead I-Team reporter, Andy Mehalshick.

The evening will wrap up at 11:35 p.m. with a special edition of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. It will be themed for the Super Bowl. Actor Robert Downey Jr. and actress Tiffany Haddish will make a special appearance along with a performance from Metallica.

