EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A new iPhone feature is raising a lot of questions and concerns around the nation and in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It’s called “NameDrop” and it’s included in Apple’s iOS 17 software update.

Apple’s most recent iOS 17 update has been the topic of conversation this week, prompting some people to ask “How do I turn off the NameDrop feature?”

Area law enforcement officials are urging people to research the new feature because of what they see as the potential for personal information to be stolen.

The feature allows users to easily share contact information with another iPhone or Apple Watch by holding the devices very close together. After the devices connect, you can share your info or receive info from the other device.

Many area police departments have shared this information warning people to make sure they are protecting the data of themselves and their children.

Although the transfer does not happen automatically and needs to be allowed by the user, some people still want to turn it off.

An Apple spokesperson reached out to 28/22 News and said is an overview of how the feature works and the steps required to exchange information. Information is available and can be found on Apple’s website as well as in this video and the product itself.

NameDrop is an AirDrop feature that gives users the option to easily exchange contact information by bringing two iPhones, an iPhone, and an Apple Watch, or two Apple Watches together. Users can select what information they want to send and must tap on share to exchange contact information. No contact information is automatically shared when two devices are brought together without a user taking action.

Before using NameDrop and choosing the contact information they want to share, users will need to ensure their device is unlocked. NameDrop does not work with devices that are locked.

Then to use NameDrop, iPhone users must choose to initiate the exchanging of contact information by holding the display of their iPhone very close within a few centimeters of another person’s iPhone or Apple Watch.

After a short time of holding two unlocked devices close to one another, both devices will vibrate and show a glow from the top of the display to clearly indicate that a connection is being made.

Users must continue to hold their devices near each other until the option to NameDrop appears on both screens.

Once unlocked and connected, a user has the ability to choose if they want to share their email or phone number.

Once their desired information is selected they can choose to share their contact information while also receiving the other person’s contact information. Alternatively, they can choose to only receive contact information without sharing their own.

If the user does not tap on either option, to Share or to Receive Only, no contact information will not be shared.

Here’s How You Turn Off Apple’s NameDrop Feature:

The NameDrop feature can be turned off. First, go to “Settings,” then “General,” then “AirDrop.” In that menu, you’ll see a toggle for “Bringing Devices Together” under the “Start Sharing By” section. You can switch that toggle to off, thereby turning off NameDrop. If you want to use NameDrop, simply switch that toggle back on.

28/22 News Investigative Reporter Andy Mehalshick will talk with a tech expert, law enforcement as well and iPhone owners about these concerns on later editions of 28/22 News