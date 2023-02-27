EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — If you are heading out on the road Monday and Tuesday night it’s a good idea to have several items in your vehicle in case you are stuck on the road.

Eyewitness News spoke with the experts about some useful items to have ready to go when you travel in winter weather.

After being spoiled with warmer weather this winter so far, it’s time to prepare for snow in the forecast the experts say it’s important to gather the essentials.

“Most of the emergency stuff is rock salt, snow shovels, and things of that nature that people are going to try to keep their driveway is clear and get to work,” said Doug Lacoe of the Dalton Do It Center.

While officials may advise drivers to stay off the road, if you must travel, it’s a good idea to pack an emergency kit.

“Blanket, flashlight, charger for your cell phone, and any medications that you may need,” said Jonathan Eboli, Assistant District of Maintenance for PennDOT.

The experts say at the very least have something in your vehicle to keep you warm.

“I usually like to have a blanket tucked in underneath my seat and one of those brushes to get the snow off that’s all I really have,” said Anthony Ramos of Mount Pocono.

PennDOT is well prepared for the weather heading our way.

With two hundred plow operators, four hundred trucks in engineering District Four, and all of them will be out ahead of the event and during event,” said Eboli.

If you are out on the road, it is important to remember to give room to PennDOT plows and pay attention to the road restrictions.

“The tier one restriction being with no single tractors, or empty trailers, um you know are prohibited but other than that commercial traffic needs to stay in the right lane,” said State Police Troop-R, Trooper Bob Urban.

