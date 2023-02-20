MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — February 20 is National Love Your Pet Day and a recent study shows 74% of pet parents in the Northeast region, including Pennsylvania, feel that they spoil their dog.

While 89% feel that they treat their dog as family.

However, too much of this spoiling can lead to unhealthy outcomes for your pet including misbehaving and obesity.

Eyewitness News stopped by camp bow wow in moosic to speak with dog owners and employees about how much they love their pets and some healthy ways to pamper your pooches.

“I think the most important thing for a dog’s confidence is socialization and doing it in a safe and healthy way obviously. Being able to exercise in the yard but always with somebody watching,” said Kristina Thomas, Assistant Manager\ at Camp Bow Wow.

Some other safe ways to spoil your pets include giving them fresh fruits and vegetables.