LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the next winter storm creeps in PennDOT and PA Turnpike Officials begin to remind drivers to exercise caution and the importance of remembering to prep their cars as well.

In the midst of a storm, the last thing a driver wants to see is a windshield filled with white.

Advanced Auto Parts in Wilkes-Barre shared how long your wiper blades can actually last.

“About a year to a year and a half, if you’re lucky. The area that we live in we see a lot of hot weather, a lot of cold weather, a lot of rain a lot of snow, a lot of sleet,” explained Bobby Neshkov, Store Manager of Advanced Auto Parts in Wilkes-Barre.

The store offers free installation of wipers and insight on which blades are best to cut through bad weather.

“This here is a conventional old-school wiper blade. The only downside to this wiper blade is you can see everything is exposed and the way a wiper blade flexes, there’s a chance of water, snow, and ice building up in here and preventing it from wiping,” described Neshkov.

While “beam blades” provide full coverage when you need it most.

“It’s just a solid piece of rubber, and it does not allow any snow or ice to build up and you always have the perfect wipe,” added Neshkov.

Before a storm, Advanced Auto recommends standing up wiper blades, applying a solution that prevents sticking, and of course, replacing wipers when needed.

As important as it is to make sure your line of vision is clear during a storm, it is also important to pay attention to what puts your vehicle in motion: Tires.

“You definitely should be on top of your tires, especially with this nasty weather coming,” advised Charles Crumbley, partner at Smith’s New and Used Tires.

Smith’s New and Used Tires provides free tire exams at all their locations to help drivers prepare for the worst.

“Everyone should look forward to, you know, snow coming every year. Winter tires are pretty good to have. A brand new set of snow tires, you met get four, five good years of using them, you know, and be safe each year,” said Crumbley.

The air outside can take a big toll on the air inside of your wheels.

“Air pressure is very important for the wear of your tires. With the change of temperatures, you usually lose a pound a month during the winter months and about half a pound in the summer,” added Crumbley.

These local shops keep drivers safe on the highway and in their driveway.

Along with keeping vehicles prepared on the outside, it is always recommended to keep a safety kit inside while traveling in bad conditions.