WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been a trying time for educators, not just this year but for the past two years, during the pandemic.

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week, a time set aside to acknowledge that educators are dealing with a lot and to say “thank you.”

We’ve all been impacted by a great teacher. The pandemic has only ushered a new appreciation for teachers from teacher shortages to cases of school violence all putting teachers under extra pressure.

Tuesday is Teacher Appreciation Day, over the past two years, students have been adapting to the combination of online, hybrid and in-person learning and teachers are at the heart of it all. This week is an annual time to thank and celebrate our educators.

Meanwhile, in our state capitol governor wolf continues to speak about the importance of education. Just last week wolf talked about the continued need for a funding increase across Pennsylvania schools.

“Everything we want to be everything we are, it comes down to our schools, and how we support education. Education is the rock on which we build our children’s lives. Education is the rock upon which we build our economy, education is the rock upon which we build our communities,” said Governor Wolf.

There are a lot of different ways your family can thank a teacher including a thank you card or drawing from your child. Parents can show thanks by offering to volunteer to help in the classroom.

For the teachers there this morning businesses want to show their thanks by offering discounts for you Tuesday. Staples and Office Depot both have discounts. Barnes & Noble Cafés will give teachers a free tall cup of coffee or tea. Crayola.com has 20% off products from its teacher gift ideas category page when you use the code educators.

