How to Care For Your Car’s Battery In Cold Weather

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The cold weather makes it necessary to bundle up and stay warm. For some, like Norma Yeager of Scranton, it also means not being able to get your car to start.

“I put the key in tried to turn it. Wouldn’t turn on. I couldn’t get my key back out. And I kept trying everything to try to get that key out.”

Kelleher’s Battery Co. has been on Boulevard Avenue in Scranton for nearly 100 years and they tell us that battery issues in cars are very common on frigid mornings.

“A battery’s rating is generally at 32 degrees is cold cranking and then at higher degrees you have cranking performance. So you have a diminished capacity today.” Chris Kelleher, Owner of Kelleher Battery Co. said.

Experts tell Eyewitness News that when you’re turning your car on on cold mornings like today, you want to:

Turn your key partway before turning it all the way on.

Wait for your lights on your dashboard to go off.

Start your car.

“The computer tells it how warm or cold it is outside and puts exactly what it needs for your best chance of starting.” Chris Kelleher explained.

If you don’t take your car for a spin frequently, you may need to get your battery checked more often.

“Use the car effectively everyday and you should have no problem. If you’re someone that drives one or two miles to the store a day or less than that a week it’d be a good idea that you get your car running the night before a very cold night.”

With months of winter left, make sure your battery is working properly so you don’t get stuck in the cold.

Chris Kelleher offers some parting advice.

“Your ear will probably tell you before anything else when your car is gonna give you difficulty the next day.”