How to Avoid Fire When Heating Your Home

THOMPSON, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Heat source fires are the second leading cause of house fires in the United States. Due to this, the number of house fires increases in the winter months.



“Thousands of fires throughout the United States in the winter months. And it results in multiple deaths, injuries, and millions of dollars of property damage throughout the year.” Stated Thompson Hose Company Assistant Chief Mike Frey.



There are a number of different sources that cause these fires.



“You got your different kinds of heat. Kerosene heaters, space heaters, wood stoves, furnaces– each poses a different threat.” Frey told Eyewitness News.



Assistant Chief Frey also says that to prevent these fires, you have to watch where you place your heat source.



“Your space heaters, your kerosene heaters, those you want to make sure are out in open areas. Space heaters alone, if you plug them in, plug them into an outlet straight. Don’t plug them into an extension cord. As far as furnaces and wood stoves, you want to make sure the chimney is always clean.” Frey stated.



Though fires from heat sources can be devastating to lives and property, the officials at Thompson Hose Company have ways of knocking chimney fires out quickly.

“If there is a fire in the chimney we have special chemical bombs that we call them that we drop down through. That’ll put it out and clean the chimney out.” Frey explained.



All of this is a reminder to help keep this from happening to you and your family.