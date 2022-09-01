LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A hairdresser in the Poconos said the support of an app helped her get through two different cancer diagnoses.

“They tested and it came back with cancer cells, which is not what you want to hear,” said Veronica Conte, owner of Beauty by V Salon.

Veronica Conte, a hairdresser in the Poconos, recalls the moment she found out she had cancer in her uterus back in February. A fearful diagnosis that hit close to home for her family.

“Well I lost my husband three years ago to pancreatic cancer so that being said, my first thought is my children,” Conte told Eyewitness News.

Veronica’s husband Joseph was just 48 years old when he passed away from stage 4 pancreatic cancer.





She and her two daughters downloaded the Belong.Life App, a free and anonymous resource that provides people with cancer and their families support and information.

“I was his advocate. I was his caregiver and his advocate and I wanted more information and I wanted to know what other people with the same kind of cancer somewhere else, what kind of treatment they were doing,” Conte explained.

Veronica said fear and loneliness came with the diagnosis and the app helped her navigate through her cancer journey.

Back in March, she had surgery and has seen success.

Dr. Daniel Vorobiof is an oncologist and the medical director of the support app – he says cancer is very complex.

“There are many, many variants and many situations and many different characteristics, so we don’t talk about just one sickness,” Dr. Vorobiof told Eyewitness News.

With an estimated 1.9 million new cancer cases predicted for 2022 in the US, Dr. Vorbiof said resources like the apps are essential, in addition to your treating doctors.

“We are there to supplement, as I said, to support, to educate, to make you aware of situations and to confirm also what is happening to you,” Dr. Vorbiof concluded.

Conte said the most important thing someone can do is listen to your body and consult a doctor if you notice anything out of the ordinary.