AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As airport and flying anxieties continue to grow with dangerous incidents happening locally and around the country, it’s important to remember that airport staff is there to keep travelers safe.

Before take-off, safety at the airport begins with Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

“You never know who you’re gonna encounter or what somebody might do or what somebody might be dealing with, so TSA is super important,” said Ron Davis, from West Palm Beach, Florida.

Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport is known for its simple yet effective security procedure.

“Security screening underneath the TSA work together to make the airport safe and also to have a great customer experience. And when they do that and combine the two together, I think it really bodes well for the travelers who go through this airport,” said Carl Beardsley Jr., the Executive Director of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

“Even though it’s quick, I feel like I’m getting my stuff checked and I’m never really concerned with anything passed that,” said Maxwell Jayes, from Chicago, Illinois.

The process begins with identifying and screening the passenger.

“After they go through security screening and get into where the x-ray machines are, that’s when they’re gonna look over the bags before people get on their flights,” Beardsley Jr. told Eyewitness News.

The bag check is one of the most critical points in ensuring travelers’ safety.

If you are going through TSA and happen to pack an item that isn’t permitted to fly, there is a way to “Flippit” back to yourself.

“Flippit” is a new program that gives people a way to get back what TSA confiscated

“Let’s just say you have a knife, it means a lot to you. You can actually mail it back to yourself,” Beardsley Jr. explained.

Such unpermitted items, accidental or not, are exactly why TSA is in place.

“Sometimes people are upset and they want to get through as quickly as possible, and it can be a stressful situation. But it’s something that is necessary and it’s something that they continually improve upon,” said Beardsley Jr.

The Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport urges travelers to report anything that may seem out of the ordinary in order to help TSA provide a safe environment for all.