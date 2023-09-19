NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The mink that are now on the loose will impact the lives of farm animals in Northumberland County.

Since the release of thousands of mink in the area, livestock owners will now have to keep a careful watch on their animals.

Adjusting to a new life, even for the mink.

“They’ll go after anything when they’re starving so,” said Challis Hobbs, executive director of the Fur Commission USA.

Some mink will ultimately die since they are not familiar with living in an environment besides the farm.

However, there will still be mink that are trying to adapt to a new life in the wilderness

That comes with the possible destruction of livestock on farms and property in the area.

“They upset the predator-prey balance and in many cases, they’ll prey on other nearby domestic farm animals,” added Hobbs.

Kevin Correll moved to Rockefeller Township in 2019 and was aware of the fur farm down the road.

“Someone has to be with the dogs constantly, and you’ve invested in all this fencing for them and yet that’s all down the tubes now it’s all a waste of money,” says Correll.

Correll mentions he has neighbors who’ve already lost chickens because of the mink and he is thinking about the days ahead and concern for his livestock.

“Your plans going forward are obviously going to change, I think everybody looking forward now has to consider minks in the area,” continued Correll.

The mink will also become a problem when it comes to harvesting certain crops like corn and hay since farmers are unable to do that if mink in the fields

If you see a loose mink on your property, the Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency has established a hotline to call and report it, the number is 570-988-4217.