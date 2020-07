WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Beating the heat when you’re homeless during a pandemic is tricky.

Shelters are full and most kick people out during the day. So what’s a person without a roof to do?

Reporter Julie Dunphy asks someone experiencing homelessness due to COVID-19 about his experience, speaks with local emergency responders about EMS calls during the heatwave and talks to a charitable organization who helps the homeless tonight on later editions of Eyewitness News.