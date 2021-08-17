How the city of Scranton plans to commemorate the anniversary of 9/11

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —September 11, 2021, marks 20 years since the horrific terrorist attack, and the 9/11 memorial committee of Lackawanna County will hold a special ceremony in front of the Everheart museum in Scranton.

They made the announcement Tuesday morning in front of the Everhart museum alongside veterans, a congressman, and the mayor. This committee typically memorializes the 9/11 attacks on America with speeches and wreath-laying, but this year will look a little different, there will be a vigil turning on 297 electronic candles in honor of the 2,977 innocent people and heroes who died that day. That’s one candle for every 10 victims.

“The day that cowardly attack on the financial district in new york city took place and also on the pentagon and in Western Pennsylvania. We can’t forget that. It’s going to be an honor and my privilege to take part in this memorial,” said Congressman Matt Cartwright.

They say the ceremony will honor thousands of fallen Americans, including three from Lackawanna County.

“This year as we approach the 20th anniversary, it’s even more important that we remember. And we’ll be coming together for a range of events across Lackawanna County that day so really looking forward to hosting one here at nay aug and appreciate charlie, pat, judge and everyone who has a part in it,” said Mayor Paige Cognetti.

Eyewitness News is paying tribute to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks and we want to hear your stories.

If you want to share how the tragedy affected you and your family right here in our area, send us an email here.