How the 3G shutdown could impact you

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — AT&T will shut down its 3G wireless network Tuesday. Mobile carriers are shutting down their 3G networks, which rely on older technology, to make room for more advanced network services, including 5G.

If you own a flip phone or an older smartphone, you won’t be able to make or receive calls or text messages, let alone use wireless data via AT&T after today. This means you won’t be able to call 911 in case of an emergency. But the impact of 3G going extinct goes beyond older phones.

The wireless network supports devices such as ankle monitors, home alarms, and medical alert devices like lifelines. Like many companies and agencies, connect America and lifeline had planned to upgrade to 4G, but then the pandemic hit.

“I think what will happen is people will be (IDENT HERE) astounded at how many things they have working in their environment that all of a sudden is not going to work. so it is far more than just life safety but certainly we’re most concerned about lives that will be at risk,” said John Brady, COO, Connect America and LifeLine.

AT&T is the first, but Sprint plans to retire its 3G network at the end of March. Verizon said it plans to decommission its network by the end of the year.

You can visit FCC.gov to see when your cellphone service provider plans to shut down their 3G service.