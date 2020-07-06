How some people beat the heat in a heatwave

KINGSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Locals made their way out to Frances Slocum State Park to try and beat the heat Monday.







Many families hit the pool, saying it’s too hot to be anywhere else and they will stay there until it closes.

Other local families ventured down by the lake, some sitting in the shade just to get some fresh air while others were more adventurous by renting kayaks for a couple hours.

Parents say they are making sure their kids stay hydrated in the sun all while keeping socially distant during the coronavirus pandemic.

