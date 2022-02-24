How power companies prepare for winter weather

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Losing power during the winter months can be an uncomfortable experience but snow and ice can make it a dangerous concern if lines are brought down during a storm.

As another winter storm bears down on the regional power companies are gearing up for possible outages.





“Snow can be heavy depending on the type of snow. It can land on the trees, the trees fall on the lines. The same thing with ice. So we take a storm like this very seriously. A mix of snow and sleet and freezing rain,” stated Tracie Witter, PPL regional affairs director.

But preventing power outages starts well before any winter storm.

“So trees are the number one cause of power outages. When it’s nice out our teams are out clearing trees that may fall on our lines,” explained Witter.

PPL says this has helped lower power outages.

“We’ve noticed a decrease of 30% since 2011 because of comprehensive line clearing,” said Witter.

They also keep the lines connected to strong foundations.

“We also invest a lot into our infrastructure. So those steel poles are much more resistant to the wind. You’ll see those poles enable us to decrease the number of outages we have,” explained Witter.

Another tech tool they use is called the smart grid.

“The use of smart grid allows when there’s an outage, that power can be rerouted through another source automatically,” stated Witter.

But they are ready for this system and the next no matter what may fall.

“We certainly have staff available to be able to respond to any kind of outages,” said Witter.

Representatives from UGI also said that they are monitoring the weather closely and will respond as needed.