SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday is PA Donor Day a day set aside to educate and encourage Pennsylvanians to become registered organ donors.

Every day 17 people from across the country die making the need for more registered organ and tissue donors more critical than ever.

Every ten minutes someone in Pennsylvania is told they need a life-saving transplant.

With more than 7,000 Pennsylvanians on the waiting list, the need for more registered organ and tissue donors is a public health crisis, but it’s one we have the power to change like Cody Barrasse.

“He lives on, he lives on through all of these people, and look at the gift, the selfless gift that he gave,” said Linda Barasse, Cody’s mother.

In April 2013, 22-year-old Cody Barrasse died after a head injury he sustained after being struck by a car as a pedestrian.

He grew up in Scranton and graduated from Scranton Prep in 2009.

Cody’s mother Linda says they spoke about his stance on life support and organ donation just weeks before he died.

“And he said no mom I mean it, you have to promise me that if something bad happens to me don’t let anybody keep me alive. Then he said and remember whatever I have inside me give it away,” added Linda.

Cody’s organ donation helped save eight lives.

“The oldest was 63, he was a roofer, still is, he got both of Cody’s lungs,” says Linda.

“And the youngest was 18 months who is now yes now ten years almost 11 years old going in 6th grade who leads a normal life,” continued Linda.

In honor of Cody’s his family and friends started a basketball tournament.

“One thing Cody loved to do was play three-on-three basketball,” said Linda

Followed by a fundraiser event ‘Continue Cody’s Commitment”‘

“It’s a time to get together to remember Cody and smile,” continued Linda.

“Loved ones should talk to one another about their decision, let them know their wishes so then if and when that time comes they already know,” explained Johnson.

Dwendy Johnson the community relations supervisor at Gift of Life Donor Program says this year’s goal is to have 50% of eligible residents registered for organ donation and it takes just 30 seconds.

If you carry an iPhone you can place that decision in your health app or you can also sign up on donatelifepa.org.

“One of the things we talk about is August is the eighth month, and that eight lives can be saved with just one donor,” added Johnson.

The 11th Annual Cody Barrasse Memorial Three-on-Three Tournament, and Continue Cody’s Commitment event will be held August 12.

For more information on organ donation or how to register visit donatelifepa.org.