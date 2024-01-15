EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Another snowstorm is heading towards the area Monday into Tuesday.

While the bitter cold is already here, there will also be some snow on the ground come Tuesday!

Snow will develop late Monday evening into early Tuesday morning and continue coming down during the morning commute to work and school.

However, The snow should taper into flurries by early Tuesday afternoon. While this will not be a major snowfall event, it will certainly disrupt travel and make for icy conditions on the roads.

With temperatures in the lower 20s, any snowfall left untreated will make surfaces stick. This would create slick and icy roadways.

Generally, 1-3 inches of snow is expected areawide, with a few isolated spots that should expect 4 to 5 inches in the Poconos and Southern Tier.

Behind the storm, cold weather continues for the remainder of the week, with yet another threat of snow possible by the end of the week, stay tuned.

28/22 News will keep you updated.