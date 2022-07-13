WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Rising prices for gas, food, and rent have caused inflation in the U.S. to surge to a new four-decade high last month. As a result, household budgets in NEPA are shrinking and the Federal Reserve is being pressured to drive up interest rates.

The government’s Consumer Price Index soared 9.1 percent over the past year which is the biggest yearly increase since 1981.

Eyewitness News spoke with local families about how inflation is impacting their lives.

Families filled Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre Wednesday to have some fun in the sun.

On the hot and sunny afternoon, Marcellus Washington brought his daughter, Serenity, and his niece, Kamayah to the park.

“Just got them out of school and I said, instead of going home in the house, I said let them come on out, hang out on the play toys and just get outside,” stated Marcellus Washington of Wilkes-Barre.

With seven kids at home, Washington makes frequent trips to the grocery store.

“We got a house full, so I figure we go at least about three times a month, about three, four times. Maybe four times a month. Every week we’re buying something. Beverages, fruits, or something. We’re running out of something,” Washington added.

Amid historic inflation, he says the bills keep getting more expensive and it’s becoming more difficult to make ends meet.

“There’s no way to save money, you just gotta keep pushing, that’s it. Me and my wife, we work hard and it just gets rough sometimes, that’s all,” Washington explained.

Kiara Parola has one daughter and a baby on the way. She says the search for a new home with her fiance has been a pricy nightmare.

“We’re trying to find a place to stay and everything, like our own apartment. But with the rent going up and everything, it’s a pain,” stated Kiara Parola of Edwardsville.

Bill Degraffenreid recalls feeling the impact of inflation during a quick trip to the store to buy food.

“Tomatoes, ham, and a couple of other things, $42.00. And that was ridiculous for one bag of groceries. And I was like beside myself, so I sat in the parking lot for a minute and I said, ok, well that’s the way it is I guess,” said Bill Degraffenreid of Nanticoke.

Washington hopes to see things get better soon.

“It’s just rough, it’s just hard right now. You just gotta buckle down, that’s it,” Washington added.

Gas prices have gone down a few cents in recent weeks, but these families tell Eyewitness News it’s not reassuring.