DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, “GivingTuesday” is a day of heightened generosity when people donate to their favorite charities.

Tuesday morning, the Greater Scranton YMCA was filled with members breaking a sweat and having a ball.

The YMCA chapter has been open in Dunmore since the 1970s, operating as a non-profit organization that runs solely off donations, membership dues, and grants.

“We step up to help out people. [If] someone needs a ride to a doctor’s office, to see their child, and so forth, that’s what the Y’s all about, responsibility,” said Peter Marchetta, Clarks Summit.

Member Peter Marchetta played his part in donating to the organization, all part of “GivingTuesday,” a day of heightened generosity when people nationwide donate to their favorite charities.

“I used to be a person who was very active with the YMCA, especially during volunteering, and there’s a time for everyone to step up and help other folks,” Marchetta explained.

GivingTuesday celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, raising $2.7 billion for non-profits last year alone.

Donations from the day-long event recently helped officials renovate the welcome center.

“Part of that renovation was the creation of a teaching kitchen and our commercial kitchen because we recognized the need to feed kids. A lot of kids don’t have access to healthy foods and now kids in our early childhood education programs get daily snacks and meals,” said Meghan Carnevale, Mission Advancement/Marketing Director for the Greater Scranton YMCA.

Along with GivingTuesday donations, the YMCA also partnered with “Allone charities” for its “Giveday,” where the foundation will match $1,000 raised for the Y and other partners.

“When you talk about the collective impact of all that generosity, it really makes for a special day of giving and charity,” said John Cosgrove, CEO of Allone Foundation and Charities.

While GivingTuesday is a one-day event, the Greater Scranton YMCA is also accepting donations year-round.

“It’s a really, really important thing and it’s really touching to see our community rally behind those kids, families, and older adults in need,” Carnevale told Eyewitness News.

To donate:

Head to GivingTuesday’s website to donate to their cause.

Head to the YMCA’s website to donate to their cause.