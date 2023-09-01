EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Saturday night at 7:00 p.m., the Penn State Nittany Lions will take to the gridiron in State College to face off against West Virginia. Earlier in the afternoon at 3:30 p.m. Tennessee State takes on the Fighting Irish at Notre Dame.

The games will be broadcast on WBRE, but the station was forced out of the DIRECTV lineup on July 2. DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch the game unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved.

DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at (800) 531-5000 and demand that they restore WBRE to their systems.

The silver lining is that DIRECTV subscribers DO have other options to watch the games:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service as WBRE has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

WBRE is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, WBRE broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as Miller’s Ale House or Beer Boys.

WBRE’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension.

DIRECTV subscribers are urged to call DIRECTV at (800)531-5000 and tell the company to restore WBRE.