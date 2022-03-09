‘How can I save money on gas?’ Experts have the answer

(WHTM) — With the recent price spikes at gas stations across the Midstate, more and more people are wondering how they can maximize their fuel economy to get the most bang for their buck.

AAA and GasBuddy both have plenty of ways to maximize fuel in your car, this way you are getting the most miles per gallon each time you drive.

Drive Conservatively

Avoid fast acceleration and hard braking: This can lower fuel economy by 15 to 30% on the highway and 10% to 40% on stop-and-go traffic.

Use cruise control as much as possible: This tip is something I use personally and have noticed an increase in my own fuel economy. Minimizing speed fluctuations can save fuel. However, do not use cruise control on wet, snowy, or icy roadways. This may result in losing control of your vehicle.

Plan for possible travel hindrances: This can be things such as stop signs, traffic lights, and traffic itself. By planning ahead, you may be able to slow more gradually for stop signs and red lights. By slowing down gradually, you may avoid unnecessary braking and acceleration.

Avoid excess idling: If your vehicle has an “auto-stop” feature, use it. According to AAA, vehicles that have the auto stop feature have a 5%-7% improvement in fuel economy.

But, there is one downside to this. Because the engine has to keep starting up more often, you may have to upgrade parts more frequently. However, according to GM, batteries and engines in vehicles that have the auto stop feature are built just for auto-stop, and they will not need as many replacement parts.

Avoid speeding: According to GasBuddy, driving 62 mph vs 75 mph will reduce your fuel consumption by 15%.

Practice Good Car Maintenance

Take unnecessary items out of your car: removing unnecessary items in your vehicle and actually helping with your fuel economy. Removing 100 pounds from your vehicle can save you 1% of fuel economy. It may be small, but every little bit counts!

Proper tire rotation: This is crucial to maximizing fuel. Underinflated tires have increased resistance that can reduce fuel economy.

Avoid rooftop luggage carriers: Your vehicle was designed to be as aerodynamic as possible. When something is on the roof of your car, it creates drag, which in turn makes your vehicle less economic when it comes to fuel.

Use Gas Rewards at Retailers

Some grocery stores, such as Weis and GIANT, have grocery reward points. These points can be used on purchasing other items in the store, or they can be used at select gas stations for discounts on fuel.

Weis has partnered with select Sunoco stations to provide these discounts. Every 100 points you have on your shopper card will save you 10 cents per gallon. You can use up to 1,000 points per fill-up at the pump, which really makes a big difference in your personal economy.

The same kind of system is set up at GIANT stores. The rewards can be redeemed at any Giant gas station and every 100 points redeemed can save you 10 cents per gallon.

Unfortunately, gas prices may not be going down anytime soon. But, using these tips can possibly save you a few cents or more next time you fill-up. For more tips on how to save money at the pump, visit AAA by clicking here.