How a Williamsport man continues to keep brain cancer at bay

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Today is Glioblastoma Awareness Day which draws attention to the most aggressive form of brain cancer.

A 62-year-old Williamsport man credits an FDA approved wearable device with helping to keep his glioblastoma at bay.





Eyewitness News first introduced viewers last summer to Scott Rider and the device called Optune which consists of four patches of electrodes which he places on his head. Optune is credited with creating electrical fields which disrupt cancer cells that try to divide.

Mr. Rider has already outlived the grim diagnosis he received more than three years ago and updates his prognosis tonight with Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.