House passes budget bill, moves to Senate

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY— With the clock ticking toward the budget deadline, lawmakers now are one step closer to passing a budget on time for the second year in a row.

There was plenty of debate Tuesday on the House floor over that budget bill. In the end, House Bill 790 was passed 140 to 62. It’s a $34 billion general appropriations bill that contains no new taxes or fees and a big increase in education funding, including $160 million more for K through 12 education and a $60 million increase in special education.

The bill also adds $250 million to the state’s rainy day fund. A spokesman for the governor says this budget meets the objectives the governor laid out. But there was a lot of pushback Tuesday from Democrats on the House floor, angry that the budget did not include a minimum wage increase or funding of a cash assistance program for the state’s poor.

“Our budget is a moral document. And this speaks to what we believe is what our priorities are, collectively, as a body. And I don’t ascribe to those values or those priorities. So, I’m an absolute no on this bill,” Philadelphia County Representative Chris Rabb said.

“Yes, I’m going to vote for this budget, because there are no tax increases, there’s no fee increases, everybody gets paid,” Adams County Reprsentative Dan Moul said.

The budget bill now goes to the state Senate. The budget deadline is June 30th.