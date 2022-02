SCOTURN, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home in Monroe County is a total loss after a fire Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 140 blocks of Sky Hawk Trail in Scotrun. The fire chief tells us one person was able to escape the home safely with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation we will update with the latest as it is released.