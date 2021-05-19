House fire shuts down road in Lackawanna County

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Crews in Waverly Township responded to a house fire Wednesday morning.

The house is located on the 100 block of Miller Road. Miller road is currently shut down at North Abington Road.

“Plenty of heat, too much heat, it kind of pushed them back after they made their initial attack so we went to exterior, darkened it down as best as we could and then made our final push and we are overhauling now,” Clarks Summit Fire Chief Jay Miller said.

A cat was rescued from inside the home. No injuries have been reported, there is no word yet on the cause of the fire.