House fire sends woman to the hospital

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – One woman was taken to the hospital as crews responded to a house fire in Hazleton early Monday morning.

The fire broke out on the second and third floors of the double block home on the 900 block of West 3rd Street.

Crews from Hazle Township and McAdoo were called in to assist the Hazleton Fire Department on scene. The American Red Cross was also on scene.

In addition to the firefight, crews had to battle temperatures in the teens.

There’s no word on the extent of the woman’s injuries or on the damage to the home. We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.

